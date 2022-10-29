Suvam Sen reunites with East Bengal FC

Suvam Sen has rejoined East Bengal FC as an injury replacement for Naveen Kumar. A source close to the development confirmed he has signed a one-year deal with the club. The signing is set to be announced soon by the Kolkata-based outfit.

Suvam Sen his known in Indian football circuit for his acrobatic goalkeeping. His excellent keeping saved East Bengal from humiliation many times last season. But, he will have to improve his performance in order to play regularly at the top tier.

Sen started his football career for Guwahati FC. In 2017-18 season he was roped in by Mohammedan SC. He played thrice for them, keeping just the one clean sheet. After that, he went on to play for Calcutta Customs, Bhawanipore FC and United SC. Last season he was with the East Bengal squad. In his debut season in ISL, he played five matches and kept two clean sheets.

Suvam Sen will look to make a mark under the bar tonight as we lead up to #SCEBBFC . #WeAreSCEB pic.twitter.com/OnR28BF1YD

This season the club has turned a new leaf after hiring former Indian National team coach Stephen Constantine. They have assembled a strong squad by signing some of the finest footballers of the country like Aniket Jadhav, Souvik Chakraborty, Sarthak Golui, Himangshu Jangra, Kamaljit Singh, VP Suhair and many others.

Kamaljit Singh and Pawan Kumar are the other goalkeeping options at East Bengal's disposal.

In their last match, they thrashed the Highlanders by a margin of 3-1. In their next match, they will face mighty ATKMB in the famous Kolkata derby on 29th October. They are currently at the 7th position of the ISL league table with three points from three matches.