A super sub, empty stands, dysfunctional floodlights: ATK Mohun Bagan v/s Chennaiyin FC- As it happened

Chennaiyin FC defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the Indian Super League 2022-23 at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Monday. It was Manvir Singh's first half goal which gave the Mariners the lead.

However, the second half saw a revived Marina Machans with the help of their substitutes. It was Kwame Karikari who changed the game with a goal and an assist for the away side. Rahim Ali's clinical strike was the final nail in the coffin for ATKMB's loss.



Karikari- the super substitute

It was at the 68th minute that Chennaiyin's fortunes had changed with the introduction of Kwame Karikari on the pitch in place of Fallou Diagne. He was involved in both goals. In the first, he won the penalty after Vishal Kaith fouled him inside the box, which he calmly converted to get the Marina Machans back into the game.



Then in the 83rd minute, it was Karikari's cross which, while it was just behind Petar Sliskovic, was perfect for the incoming Rahim Ali, who took it on the first instance and burried the ball in the corner past Kaith.



Floodlight went off

Perhaps the most exciting thing to happen in this fairly balanced game was when around the 55th minute, one of the floodlights went off at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. It halted play for almost 10 minutes, within which people of the media finished their snacks inside the air-conditioned press box.

Silent protest?

While people trickled in the Salt Lake stadium even after the game had begun, a match with Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan perhaps saw lesser fans that usual. One possible reason behind the empty stands could be the ongoing protests and online outrage against the ATK as well as the Mohun Bagan officials who were involved with the merging of the two teams.

Nevertheless, the fans who did travel to the game will return disappointed with the defeat.



