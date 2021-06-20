Sunil Chhetri inks a new two year deal with Bengaluru FC

On Sunday, June 20th, Bengaluru FC announced that the Indian captain Sunil Chhetri had signed a new deal with the club through a video. His previous contract with the club was supposed to end in June 2021, and the fans were eagerly waiting for more news on his transfer situation.

The 36-year-old is the only player that is still a part of the BFC squad since its inception in 2013, and he has the all-time top scorer of the club with 101 goals. He is one goal short behind Ferran Coronominas in the all-time goalscorers list of the Indian Super League.

Sunil Chhetri is one of the most loved players in Indian Football, and especially at Bengaluru, the West Block Blues love chanting his name at the Kanteerava stadium and keeps giving them more reasons to chant his name season after season.



"I'm really happy to have signed on for two more years at Bengaluru FC. The city is home now, and the people at this club are like family to me. It feels like just yesterday that I signed for the first time here, and I have to say the journey has been nothing short of special. I love this club, the supporters and the city, all three of which I have a strong bond with, and I'm looking forward to being part of many more great moments with them," said Chhetri, after completing formalities on his extension.

This is his home. We're all just living in it. #Chhetri2023

In the announcement video, he said, "This is my home, and where will I go?". It shows his love and commitment to the city, the club, and how much he wants to come back stronger after a disastrous ISL season. Last year, Bengaluru FC failed to qualify for the ISL playoffs for the first time since joining the ISL in 2017 and finished seventh in the league. The club owner Mr. Parth Jindal had announced that there would be a significant overhaul at the club, and the club will start a rebuilding process. Last month, we saw the departures of many players like Dimas Delgado, Harmanjot Khabra, and Rahul Bhekke, and the club is actively linked with many Indian and international players to reinforce their squad.



"Sunil has been an integral part of this club since day one. We all know what he, as a player, brings to the team. But his presence as a leader has been equally crucial to us, and especially to the youngsters coming through the ranks. He is a role model, and his influence and application has been paramount to our success. Over the last eight years, he has made this city his home and we are really happy that he has committed his future to Bengaluru FC," said club CEO, Mandar Tamhane.

We just don't think you understand...

The news of their most valuable player signing a new two-year deal will help boost the squad's confidence ahead of the AFC Cup.

