ISL Standings: Who will make it to the 2022-23 playoffs?- Scenarios

The Indian Super League 2022-23 season is nearing its end, at least in the league stage, but the race to get a spot in the playoffs has never been more competitive. With Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC already waving their tickets to the playoff in the faces of the other sides, the rest battle it out to get the leftovers.

We take a look at the points table and how it develops during the last few weeks of the regular league season. Moreover, we think out the scenarios some of the clubs in the bottom half of the table might have to go through to get a ticket to the playoffs:

Top 6

Position Team Matches Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Mumbai City FC (Q) 15 12 3 0 45 13 32 39 2 Hyderabad FC (Q) 15 11 2 2 30 9 21 35 3 Kerala Blasters 14 8 1 5 23 22 1 25 4 ATK Mohun Bagan 14 7 3 4 17 13 4 24 5 FC Goa 15 7 2 6 26 22 4 23 6 Odisha FC 14 7 1 6 21 23 -2 22

Bottom 5

Position Team Matches Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 7 Bengaluru FC 15 6 1 8 16 19 -3 19 8 Chennaiyin FC 14 4 5 5 24 26 -2 17 9 East Bengal 14 4 0 10 15 27 -12 12 10 Jamshedpur FC 15 2 3 10 13 28 -15 24 11 NorthEast United FC 15 1 1 13 13 41 -28 23

﻿Kerala Blasters (3rd)

Kerala, in theory, needs two wins and a draw to cement their place in the top six. Wins against struggling sides NorthEast United and East Bengal are surely on the cards for the side. Chennaiyin and Bengaluru will try their best to thwart the Blasters, but draws against them will surely confirm the Yellow Army their pa

ATK Mohun Bagan (4th)

The Mariners are just one point off the Blasters and hence a couple of wins at least should be enough to seal their berth. They can do so against opposition like Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and arch-rivals East Bengal. However, Odisha, Hyderabad, and Kerala will be tough customers.

FC Goa (5th)

It's a tough journey to the playoffs for Goa as they play against teams who are also running for a spot. Currently already in the top six, they'll need to get better, or at least not lose, to the teams below the Gaurs. These teams include East Bengal, Odisha, Chennaiyin, and Bengaluru.

Odisha FC (6th)

Wandering around the brink of the qualifying spots, the Juggernauts face the likes of ATKMB and Hyderabad in this last stretch. However, they seem to be strong enough to get the better of NEUFC and Jamshedpur. Moreover, they should keep Chennaiyin out of the picture by beating them, who are currently 6 points behind Odisha.

Bengaluru FC (7th)

Just above the Blues are Odisha, who play ATKMB next. If the Mariners beat the Juggernauts, then it'll open up a good chance for Bengaluru to defeat Chennaiyin and enter the top six, despite having played one game extra.

Draws against the might of ATKMB, Kerala, and Mumbai would do wonders to Simon Grayson's side. However, a win against FC Goa is a must.

Chennaiyin FC (8th)

In order to get into the top six, CFC will need to first beat Bengaluru and usurp their 7th place. Then they face another tough challenge in Odisha FC. Another win will see Marina Machans enter the top six.

Wins against NEUFC and East Bengal should be a must to add important points, and a good results against FC Goa should also be on the cards for them.

East Bengal (9th)

For Stephen Constantine to think about the top six once more, he'll have to win beat FC Goa first.