ISL standings: FC Goa back into top four after win- Week 7 Highlights

The Indian Super League table saw the Gaurs making its way into the top three after week 7 despite playing just 6 matches. Here is a detailed review of the how the league standings read after the match between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday.

Hyderabad FC (1st)



The Nizams, despite suffering a defeat in week 7, remain clear by a point at the top. Their unbeaten run in ISL 2022-23 came to an end when Kerala Blasters won on Saturday by a solitary goal thanks to star striker Dimitrios Diamantakos finding the back of the net.

Mumbai City FC (2nd)



Back-to-back solid wins pushed the Islanders firmly to second spot in the table. They have recorded 10 goals in their last two matches and remain the only unbeaten team of the season so far. Week 7 saw Mumbai register a 4-0 win against a struggling Bengaluru side. Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lalengmawia Ralte, Bipin Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte were the goal scorers.

FC Goa (3rd)



The Gaurs, despite their drub on week 6, came a better side against ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday to record a convincing win and thereby find themselves in the third position of the table. They have a game in hand compared to every other team in the top 4. FC Goa won 3-0 against the Mariners in week 7 as Aiban Dohling, Fares Arnout and Noah Sadaoui found the back of the net.

Kerala Blasters FC (4th)



The Blasters ended the unbeaten run of the Nizams in week 7 as they climbed to the fourth spot in the table. With a win on Saturday, they recorded three consecutive wins for the first time in their ISL history. The Kerala Blasters are also the only side to keep a clean sheet against Hyderabad so far this season.

Odisha FC (5th)



The Juggernauts find themselves in the upper half of the table after week 7 as they registered a comeback victory against East Bengal on Friday. Pedro Martin scored a double for Odisha while Nanda Kumar and Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored one each to win 4-2 against the Red and Gold Brigade.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC (6th)



The Mariners dropped three positions in the table after a demeaning loss to FC Goa on Sunday. With the loss, their unbeaten streak of five matches against the Gaurs comes to an end. They will face table toppers Hyderabad next week.

Chennaiyin FC (7th)



Two late goals in the match against Jamshedpur gifted the Marina Machans a much-needed win as they remain in the hunt for the top six. Petar Sliskovic, Vincy Barretto and Abdenasser El Khayati were the scorers for Chennaiyin in their 3-1 win against the Red Miners on Saturday.

East Bengal FC (8th)



East Bengal lost yet another match on the road as they remain in eighth position on the table. After taking a 2-0 lead against Odisha through goals from Thongkhosiem Haokip and Naorem Mahesh, they conceded four in the second half to suffer a 2-4 defeat.

Jamshedpur FC (9th)



The Red Miners jumped up one spot on the table despite a 1-3 loss to Chennaiyin on Saturday. They are tied up with Bengaluru on four points, but their higher number of goals scored sees them taking a better place in the table. Ishan Pandita was the lone scorer for Jamshedpur in the match against Chennaiyin.

Bengaluru FC (10th)



After a humiliating loss to Mumbai City by four goals on Thursday, Bengaluru found themselves drop one position in the table. They finish week 7 at the 10th position and will face in-form Goa next week.

Northeast United FC (11th)



The Highlanders endured a week off as they remain bottom of the table with no points yet. The winless side will take on unbeaten Mumbai City on Friday in match week 8.



