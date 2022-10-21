ISL 2022-23: South Indian neighbours to clash as Hyderabad FC welcomes Bengaluru FC

After the stellar victory over NorthEast United in the previous game, Hero Indian Super League Defending Champions Hyderabad FC are back in action this weekend. They take on Simon Grayson's Bengaluru FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli, in what will be the first top-flight football clash in the city in over two years.



With a win and a draw apiece so far this season, both HFC and BFC are currently on four points and have a chance to end Matchweek 3 on top of the ISL table, with a positive result in this game.

Simon Grayson's side, who knocked Hyderabad out of the Durand Cup recently, have a star-studded squad, that will push Manolo's men yet again in this game.

The likes of Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri and N. Sivasakthi have formed a strong attack while Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic and Alan Costa have done really well to shepherd Gurpreet Singh's goal making BFC a strong unit all around the field.

Having conceded just one goal so far this season, they will be a tough side to face, believes Manolo Marquez. Speaking to the media ahead of the crunch clash, the HFC Head Coach said, "Bengaluru are a strong side, with plenty of quality players all around the field. They have a playing style they are comfortable with and we are ready for a tough game."

Hyderabad, along with BFC are one of three teams to have kept a clean sheet in this season so far. HFC's settled backline, guarded by an in-form Laxmikant Kattimani on goal, has proven hard to beat time and again under Manolo.

The likes of Joao Victor, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Halicharan Narzary, Javi Siverio and Borja Herrera have all been involved in attack and Manolo Marquez believes that his side will be ready for this tie.

"We know how tough BFC can be, as they showed in the last two games. But we are a strong team too and I am sure that my side will be ready to fight for all three points on Saturday," said the Spaniard.

Bengaluru beat Hyderabad in the Durand Cup with a solitary own-goal from Odei Onaindia in the Durand Cup but it was HFC who did the double over Bengaluru in the previous ISL campaign.

With hardly anything to separate the two sides, this clash is expected to be another blockbuster between the South Indian neighbors. The game kicks-off at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday and will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network with live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.