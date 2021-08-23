ISL: Shree Cements and East Bengal reportedly part ways via email

Indian Super League side East Bengal were in an ongoing power tussle with each other for the club, and that loomed a huge shadow over the future of the club. There were reports coming in that the contract has been signed by both parties, but now it is being reported by News 18 Bangla and Hindustan Times Bangla, that Shree Cements and East Bengal have parted ways.



The investors Shree Cements sent an email to the club officials today to confirm that they will be terminating their contract from their end, and will be returning all the sporting rights to the club without any demands.

Mamta Banerjee, the current Chief Minister of West Bengal who was one of the major catalysts in bringing both parties together in 2020, spoke in CM's office press conference briefing on this matter. She questioned the time taken by the investors on this matter, and said:



"Bad attitude. After making everyone wait for so long, they are saying they can't do anything. We are highly disappointed and saddened by it. Then why did you hold talks for 1 year? What is the sudden reason behind walking away from a historic club like East Bengal? We are disappointed and we will let this know. Time is very short but let's see."

There has been no official communication from either of the parties on the matter, but the official statement is expected soon.

Debabrata (Nitu) Sarkar the present Executive Member of the East Bengal Club, speaking to News 18 Bangla said:



"I haven't personally seen the email yet but I have heard they have sent something. We have cooperated a lot and Mr. Bangur has always been a gentleman throughout. There is another individual in between - Srenik Sett. If he would have been more 'normal and reasonable, this (deal) could have been done. This is a century-old club and they demanded the complete use of the club premises, logo, and other image rights. There were numerous issues. The mediators tried a lot to reason with their demands keeping in mind the interest of the institution that is East Bengal. And from what I have heard, the Chief Minister herself could not believe signing the agreement meant that the club will become invalid. Our hands were tied in this situation. Once we get the documents, we will call for an emergency meeting and decide on the next steps."

The decision of termination by the investors could potentially end the club's participation in the Indian Super League, and might also risk their participation in the I-League. More conclusions will be drawn once the official statements are out but the fans will demand a lot of answers on what lies ahead for the club.