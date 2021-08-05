ISL: Jamshedpur FC have signed Seiminlen Doungel on a permanent deal

Jamshedpur FC has successfully signed Seiminlen Doungel on a permanent deal after impressing with his seasoned performances in the second half of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season, including a man of the match in 8 appearances with the club. The Manipur-born winger will ply his trade for Jamshedpur till May 2024, having signed a 3-year contract with the Jharkhand-based side.

The 27-year-old exclaimed his delight on extending his tenure under the Owen Coyle-led side as he said, "Jamshedpur FC have the ambition to do well in the ISL. The gaffer is extremely committed to qualifying for the playoffs and try to win the league for the first time. I want to create history with the club. I am glad to continue as I had the coach's faith in me and I want to play as much as I can to contribute to help the club achieve silverware."

Fondly known as Len, the winger, who has capped for the Indian National Team, brings with him a trophy-winning pedigree, having previously won the I-League in 2015-16 and Federation Cup in 2012 and 2017. He was runners-up in the AFC Cup in 2016 and also played an important role in the FC Goa team that finished top of the league in the 2019-20 ISL season, thereby helping them become the ISL Premiers (shield winners).

Owen Coyle was extremely delighted to have Len in his ranks as he said, "I think everyone will agree that Len impressed and improved the team when he joined Jamshedpur. He is fast and knows is a good finisher too – two very important qualities for a winger. He is one of the top Indian players in the ISL and I am glad he's here to stay."

Len brings a wealth of experience to the squad. The 27-year-old has made 156 club appearances in his career so far across various teams like East Bengal, Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United, Shillong Lajong and FC Goa including 8 appearances with Jamshedpur in the previous season on loan from FC Goa. He is also one of four Indian players to have a hat-trick to his name in the ISL.

With the 2021-22 season poised to begin soon, Owen Coyle along with his technical staff has been hard at work the entire summer and during the transfer window to bring in the right talent to complement the club's objectives.

The gaffer said, "We are aiming to build a squad that is capable to help us to the play-offs and go the distance as well. Jamshedpur missed out by the narrowest of margins last season, also due to some factors outside our control too. But, I know my players – this is a bunch of highly motivated individuals who will play with their hearts on their sleeves and are committed to the cause of bringing joy and silverware for our fans."