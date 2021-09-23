ISL: SC East Bengal snap up Croatia forward Antonio Perošević

SC East Bengal on Thursday added teeth to their attack by acquiring the services of Croatia forward Antonio Perošević on a one-year deal that will keep him at the club till the end of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

Perošević joins SC East Bengal from Hungarian top division club Újpest FC, starting 13 games for them last season. The 29-year-old, who can also play on the wing, becomes Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz's sixth and final foreign signing for the season. Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervišević, Australian defender Tomislav Mrcela, Croatian centre-back Franjo Prce, Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu and Dutch utility player Darren Sidoel are the other five overseas recruits.

𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐨 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐨š𝐞𝐯𝐢ć, we're all ears👂



🗣️I will look to help the team in whatever way I can and maintain the team spirit. I know the history attached to this club and I will do my best to uphold its legacy.



Read: https://t.co/CZ5FKFyUkU#AntonioIsHere #JoyEastBengal pic.twitter.com/aNfrg45iGd — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) September 23, 2021

"India is an amazing country and I have heard a lot about how passionate people are about football. Especially, SC East Bengal and its fan base are much talked about. I have read up on them and I can't wait to pull on the red and gold shirt," said Perošević after putting pen-to-paper for SC East Bengal. Perošević has represented the Croatian senior national team in 2017, being capped twice. "I will look to help the team in whatever way I can and maintain the team spirit. I know the history attached to this club and I will do my best to uphold its legacy," he added.



🗣️ "I know the history attached to this club and I will do my best to uphold its legacy."



🇭🇷 forward Antonio Perosevic is raring to go for @sc_eastbengal 🔴🟡#HeroISL #LetsFootballhttps://t.co/rFZ5L77v2b — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) September 23, 2021

Perošević started playing for the youth team of his hometown club Osijek in 2010. He made his senior team debut as a late substitute in a 2–0 win against Cibalia in the last round of 2009–10 season. Perošević finished as Osijek's top league goalscorer with seven goals in the 2011–12 season. Perošević moved abroad after a successful spell at Osijek, turning out for Hungarian club Puskás Akadémia in 2017 before moving to Al-Ittihad Kalba SC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on loan the following season.



"I have had a good conversation with the management and I am really looking forward to the new adventure. I am looking forward to meeting the coaching staff and all my teammates. I have also heard about the big derby against ATK Mohun Bagan, and that kind of games further motivates a player," Perošević told the SC East Bengal website. SCEB will face Jamshedpur FC in their opening game of the ISL on November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.