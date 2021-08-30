ISL: Sarineo Fernandes departs from FC Goa, set to join SC East Bengal

Sarineo Fernandes has today completed a permanent transfer to SC East Bengal after four years with FC Goa. This comes after the two sides agreed on an undisclosed transfer fee. SC East Bengal are strengthening their squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League, and have already made two signings from FC Goa.

"Sarinero departs the Gaurs with the winner's medals in the Goa Pro League, TACA Goa Championship (GFA U20 Cup), and the Goa Police Cup. Sarineo joined FC Goa from Dempo SC in the summer of 2017 and quickly endeared himself to all and sundry, shining in the U18 team in his first season with the Club. He was quickly integrated into the Developmental Team in 2018, where he helped the Gaurs win their first-ever Goa Pro League. He was also part of the Club's unbeaten campaign in the Durand Cup in 2019, where the Developmental Team was knocked out on goal difference.



He was named one of the captains of the Developmental Team last season. Everybody at FC Goa thanks Sarineo for his contributions over the past four seasons and wishes him the very best for the rest of his career." said the club FC Goa in a press release.

SC East Bengal who confirmed their participation in the ISL last week, are going all out to sign players to strengthen their squad. The club finished 9th in last year's ISL, and will be aiming to have a better outing than last year.



FC Goa on the other hand finished fourth in the ISL, and lost out to eventual winners Mumbai City FC. The club will be eying to go one better than last year, and win that missing Indian Super League trophy in their cabinet. The Indian Super League kicks off in November, and will be played in Goa under closed doors like last season.



