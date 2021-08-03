Indian Football: Defender Sandesh Jhingan has offers from European clubs, might leave ATK Mohun Bagan

The Indian central defender Sandesh Jhingan has offers from clubs from Croatia, Greece, and Austria, and is likely to quit Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan to live his dream of playing in Europe. The news was first reported by the Times of India.

The 28-year-old defender was recently awarded the AIFF Player of the year for the 2020-21 season. While speaking to the media on the day of him receiving the award, he spoke about how the award was very special to him, and how difficult was it to come back from the ACL injury that ruled him out for an entire ISL season. The defender suffered from an ACL injury in the Indian training camp, just before the beginning of the 2019-20 season, and was ruled out for the entire ISL season. It was at that time that he mutually parted ways with Kerala Blasters, and joined ATK Mohun Bagan.

In his first season returning from the injury, he formed a formidable partnership with Spanish defender Tiri and reached the finals of the Indian Super League. Jhingan's joining ATK Mohun Bagan was one of the most talked-about transfers in Indian football, and he signed a mammoth five-year deal with the club. The deal also made him the highest-earning Indian player in the ISL. Sandesh made a solid come-back after his ACL injury and showed Indian football, why he is one of the highest-earning footballers in the ISL.

A report published by The Bridge last year shows why Sandesh Jhingan chose ATK Mohun Bagan over other Indian clubs. The deal with the Mariners has special exit clauses in the contract that allows him to leave for his preferred club, in his preferred transfer window, in his preferred way — something no other club offered. The exit clauses even allow him to have trials for European clubs, and if an offer comes his way, he can make the switch to Europe.

Even before he joined the Mariners in 2020, there were offers from a German second division team, and even a Scottish team. The teams were cautious to sign him because he was returning from a serious ACL injury. Now the times have changed, Sandesh through his grit and determination has shown what a spectacular defender he is, and it looks like finally he is on the move to Europe.

The move for Sandesh will be a great move for Indian Football, as it might open the door for more Indian players to go an play in Europe.