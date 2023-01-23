ISL: Sandeep Singh set to be out for the rest of the season due to injury

FC Goa defeated Kerala Blasters 3-1 last night at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. But, more than the loss, Sandeep Singh's injury will be a setback for the Blasters.

Sandeep has been an important part of Kerala Blasters' defence, and when he was absent, things did not look good.

While attempting to head the ball, Sandeep Singh and Saviour Gama collided in the air. He was injured on the head and required stitches, but he is no longer in danger. However, his landing position was poor, which harmed his leg. Initially, it appeared to be an ankle twist, but further testing revealed that he has a fracture in his leg.

The fracture he sustained will keep him out for the rest of the season. Kerala Blasters have not lost a single game when Sandeep has been in the starting eleven. He also scored a crucial goal against Odisha FC at Kochi.

While Kerala Blasters are yet to qualify for the playoffs, it will be tough for them to manage without the defender.

