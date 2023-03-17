ISL
Salam Johnson Singh close to joining Bengaluru FC
The move is subjected to clearance by Singh's current club TRAU FC.
Bengaluru FC is all set to secure the signing of Salam Johnson Singh. A source close to the development confirmed he is close to signing a 3-year deal with the club. The deal is subject to clearance from TRAU FC.
Salam is one of the emerging players in the recently concluded 2022-23 I-League season. Starting his football career at SAI Guwahati, he went on to play for East Bengal U-18, Keinou L & S, Lonestar Kashmir, and TRAU FC. He played 20 matches in this season’s I-league scoring 5 goals.
Though mainly a second striker, he can play as a winger also. He is famous for his speedy overlapping runs. Moreover, his height of 170 cm makes him a good heading option upfront.
However, he has a weak physicality which sometimes creates problems. Working on that will surely elevate his game to another level. He will definitely improve as a player by playing beside Sunil Chettri and can soon become a valuable asset to the Indian football team.
Bengaluru FC is currently going through a dream run in the ISL. They are currently in the final of the ISL where they will face ATKMB. The side managed by Simon Grayson is currently facing a shortage of speedy wingers. Recruiting Salam should certainly help the Blues ease their problems.