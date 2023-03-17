Salam Johnson Singh close to joining Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC is all set to secure the signing of Salam Johnson Singh. A source close to the development confirmed he is close to signing a 3-year deal with the club. The deal is subject to clearance from TRAU FC.

Salam is one of the emerging players in the recently concluded 2022-23 I-League season. Starting his football career at SAI Guwahati, he went on to play for East Bengal U-18, Keinou L & S, Lonestar Kashmir, and TRAU FC. He played 20 matches in this season’s I-league scoring 5 goals.

Though mainly a second striker, he can play as a winger also. He is famous for his speedy overlapping runs. Moreover, his height of 170 cm makes him a good heading option upfront.

However, he has a weak physicality which sometimes creates problems. Working on that will surely elevate his game to another level. He will definitely improve as a player by playing beside Sunil Chettri and can soon become a valuable asset to the Indian football team.

Bengaluru FC is currently going through a dream run in the ISL. They are currently in the final of the ISL where they will face ATKMB. The side managed by Simon Grayson is currently facing a shortage of speedy wingers. Recruiting Salam should certainly help the Blues ease their problems.