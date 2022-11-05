ISL: Sahal scores brace on 77th appearance, becomes most capped KBFC player

Kerala Blasters doled out a 3-0 defeat to NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League on Saturday, in Guwahati. While the Highlanders still are without a win in this season, the Yellow Army tasted their second win of the 2022-23 campaign.

Sahal Abdul Samad, the local superstar of Kerala, made his 77th Hero ISL appearance against NorthEast. The midfielder surpassed Sandesh Jhingan (76) to become KBFC's most-capped player. To make his day even better, he shook the net twice.

Rahul K P collected the ball and made a run through the right wing on the 84th minute and maked a low cross along the edge of the box. Sahal received the ball and took a first time shot. Goalie Mirshad Michu got a slight touch on the ball but it was not enough to keep it out.



Samad then sealed the game for his team in the 96th minute when he received the ball from Sandeep Singh at the far post, controled the ball with a good first touch and shot it low to get his brace.

It was also the 150th game for Kerala Blasters FC in the Hero Indian Super League as they beat the Highlanders at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati. In the first half, both teams created fair share of chances troubling each other.

Dimitros Diamantakos broke the dead lock at the 56th minute connecting the cross from Saurav Mandal through the right wing. Northeast United tried to make a come back, but the visitors kept the threats out. With this victory, KBFC moves up to 7th with six points.

