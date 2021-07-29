ISL: Roy Krishna clears all rumors signs contract extension with ATK Mohun Bagan

The 33-year-old Fiji striker has signed a mega-contract extension with ATK-Mohun Bagan and will stay at the club for another year. Roy Krishna has been the star of the ATK-Mohun Bagan attack, he scored 14 goals in 23 games last season as the club finished second in the league and lost the Indian Super League final to Mumbai City FC. Previously, we had reported to you that Roy Krishna was looking for options, and Mumbai City FC were interested in him. Now all these rumors have been put to rest, as he has signed a contract extension with ATK Mohun Bagan.

The rumors linking Roy to another ISL club intensified, especially after ATKMB snatched Mumbai City's main man Hugo Boumous. The Islanders wanted to get revenge by signing ATK Mohun Bagan's main man, but this speculation has also ended after Roy signed a contract extension with the club. The ATKMB fans will definitely be looking forward to seeing the chemistry between Hugo Boumous and Roy Krishna in the upcoming AFC Cup and the ISL.

Roy Krishna's first stint in Indian football was with the then franchise ATK, in 2019. He brilliantly led the attack for the team and won the Indian Super League trophy in his first season. The number notched up by him were outstanding, he had 15 goals and 6 assists to his name in 21 appearances, managing one goal contribution every match. Next season when ATK merged with Indian football giants Mohun Bagan, he was retained by the new entity and was also named one of the captains. ATK Mohun finished second in their debut season and lost the ISL final to Mumbai City FC. Roy Krishna finished the season with 14 goals and 8 assists in 23 games, again almost maintaining the same goal contribution ratio. In his two seasons in the ISL, he had scored amount as the golden boot winners but missed out on both occasions because of the ISL rules.



Today 29th July, on the special occasion of Mohun Bagan day, the club will announce the special news about the contract extension fan-favorite, Roy Krishna as a gift to the fans.

ATKMB have roped in Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko, Ashutosh Mehta, Liston Colaco, Hugo Bumous ahead of the start of the AFC Cup. The club has also given a contract extension to David Williams and Carl McHugh. The club is currently doing their pre-season in Kolkata and will be flying to the Maldives soon to take part in the AFC Cup. They start their AFC Cup campaign on 19th August, against the winner between Club Eagles and Bengaluru FC.