ISL: Ricky Lallawmawma was in close talks with East Bengal

Jamshedpur FC's league shield-winning player Ricky Lallawmawma was another sought-after player during the summer transfer window. The 31-year-old left back from Mizoram was on the target list of other ISL clubs.

Odisha FC and East Bengal FC were the closest to securing his services, but he proved his allegiance to the Red Miners and signed a contract extension with them.



Ricky Lallawmawma is one of the most experienced players to play in ISL. He played for clubs like ATK, Mohun Bagan, and DSK Shivajians. In the 2016-17 season, East Bengal tried to rope in him once. However, he joined DSK Shivajians.

Last season he played a crucial role in helping Jamshedpur FC to win the trophy.

Before the start of the 2022-23 season, the star left-back of East Bengal FC Hira Mondal left to join Bengaluru FC. East Bengal needed someone in that position. They had their eyes set on Ricky to give enough competition to Jerry Lalrinzuala on the left-flank. After they failed to rope Ricky in, they recruited Pritam Singh from Hyderabad FC.



The JFC defender mainly plays as a left back. Apart from that he can also play as a winger and center back. Ricky's current contract with Jamshedpur will end in 2024. After that, it will be an exciting affair to see the fight between the clubs to rope him in.