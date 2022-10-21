Redeem, Noah propel FC Goa to the top of the table after 2-0 win over Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa are perched on top of the ISL points table after they defeated Chennaiyin FC in a convincing 2-0 win on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. It was Redeem Tlang and Noah Sadaoui who scored the goals for the Gaurs against the Marina Machans.

Interestingly, the first goal scored saw both Noah and Redeem combine. The Moroccan dribbled past Chennaiyin defenders but was pushed to the line. However, he looked for a man inside the box and crossed it to find Redeem, who headed it past CFC's second-choice goalie Devansh Dabas.

Chennaiyin FC did create multiple chances but it was FC Goa's goalie Dheeraj Singh who was on his best, keeping out the attempts of his goal. However, a niggle forced the custodian off the pitch at the 59th minute.

Nonetheless, the FCG backline stood strong as the forwards tried to widen the gap as much as possible. In the second minute out of the 12 which were added on to regulation time, it was Noah who was goal-bound and calmly curled the ball past a hapless Devansh who was left rooted to his spot.

"I'm very happy with the result. Towards the end of first half, we suffered little bit but with the substitutes in the second half, we created more chances in the last 30-35 minutes of the game," said a gleaming Carlos Pena after winning his second game in-charge on the trot.