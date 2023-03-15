Raman Vijayan set to become the new Chennaiyin FC Assistant Coach

Raman Vijayan is all set to replace Syed Sabir Pasha at Chennaiyin FC to take up the role of assistant coach. A source close to the development confirmed the club has already secured his services. The signing may be announced very soon by the club.

Vijayan is one of the most renowned strikers of the Indian national team. Starting his career at Indian Bank, he went on to play for top clubs like FC Kochin, East Bengal, Mahindra United, Dempo, and Mohammedan SC. In 1996, he made his debut for the Indian national team and went on to play 30 matches while donning the national colours, and even scored seven goals.

He also has a huge experience in coaching and honing young talents, having previously worked as a coach at KGF Academy, South United, Delhi Dynamos, and Chennai United.

Syed Sabir Pasha recently resigned from his post of Assistant Coach after being appointed as the Technical Director of the Indian National football team. Hence, to fill up the void created due to his resignation, Raman Vijayan has been roped in as the assistant coach.

Chennaiyin FC is one of the most successful clubs in Hero ISL. They have won two ISL titles. This season they finished in the 8th position with 27 points from 20 matches. With a lot of youngsters at their disposal, someone like Vijayan can have a serious impact in turning these young Marina Machans to future superstars.