Punjab FC to play last two games behind closed doors due to safety issues

Delhi: Indian Super League debutants Punjab FC will play the last two games of their season at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium behind closed doors, the club announced in a statement on Thursday.

The club is scheduled to play against Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC on 6th April and 10th April.

"We regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances, the matches against Mohun Bagan SG on April 6 and against East Bengal on April 10 will be played behind closed doors. The Shers will miss your (spectators') presence in the stands," the Punjab FC statement elaborated.

The decision to play behind closed doors was taken due to a recent fire incident in the stadium that left a man dead due to the suffocation.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) issued a notice to the Stadium authorities to not host any events on the premises until the fire safety norms are restored.

During an inquiry, it was revealed that the stadium's fire safety certificate was yet to be renewed and that is why Delhi Fire Services is yet to issue the non-objection certificate.

🚨 CLUB STATEMENT 🚨



Due to unforeseen circumstances, the upcoming two home matches of Punjab FC will be played behind closed doors. No spectators will be allowed for both the matches.#PFC pic.twitter.com/e7wylcU5W1 — Punjab FC (@RGPunjabFC) April 4, 2024

On 13th March, a fire broke out in the P-1 tunnel in JLN Stadium where a man was found unconscious in the CCTV room and later declared dead, according to police.



"The fire safety certificate is yet to be renewed and the stadium authorities failed to take care of it," one of the stadium staff told The Bridge anonymously.

The matches against Mohun Bagan and East Bengal were expected to draw big crowds due to the huge following of both clubs. Only the operations teams, players, and match officials will be allowed as media personnel and fans can't attend the match.

"The club tried their best to get the clearance but it was very tough in the given circumstances. Nothing can be done in the negligence of the stadium authorities," another source close to the development told the publication.

Punjab FC is currently placed ninth in the 12-team premier football tournament in the country with 21 points from 20 games. Mohun Bagan are third with 39 points from 19 matches, while East Bengal are seventh with 21 points from 20 games.