Players ISL clubs should make a move for in January transfer window

There are currently few surprises in the league standings as Mumbai City have solidified their top spot with six victories and no defeats, closely followed by Hyderabad FC. Similar stories can be found for ATK Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters, and FC Goa. Odisha FC has reversed their fortune and has been enjoying success under Josep Gombau. The biggest surprise might be Jamshedpur FC, who are the defending shield winners and now sit in 10th place with just one victory.

As it is imperative to finish in the top 6 in order to secure a position in the semi-finals, the majority of clubs will be trying to bolster their squad for the second half of the season. Some teams have too many injury problems, while others have players who fall short of their potential or expectations. We look at some of the players that clubs might be interested in.

Seriton Fernandes (Mumbai City FC)

The Islanders, who have won seven out of their last ten league games, are strolling to an almost perennial top spot. Mumbai City has the strongest team overall and has a bench that is also filled with stars. However, Mumbai has its own set of flaws. Their wing-backs are their weakest link, and it's clear that they're frequently exposed on counters and one-on-one situations.



Seriton Fernandes is one player who Mumbai City could pursue. He is a starter at FC Goa, but that is one profile that fits the islanders' game style. His best attributes are his passing accuracy, ball recoveries in his own and the opposing half, and dribbling. However, his crossing ability is underwhelming.

Sachin Suresh (Chennaiyin FC)

Chennaiyin FC are currently seventh in the table. They are a solid offensive force, having scored the second most goals in the league. However, they have conceded more goals than they have scored, several of them coming as a result of goalkeeping errors. Debjit Majumder has conceded 18 goals on 47 shots faced and has difficulty returning to his position after an outing.

Sachin Suresh is an excellent goal keeper Marina machans can consider. Sachin is younger and has less top-tier experience which is a drawback. However, in terms of perfomance, Sachin Suresh appears to be more stable and to have better overall attributes than the other.

Mohamad Rakip (Kerala Blasters FC)

Kerala blasters are concerned about bench strength, particularly on defence. Ivan Vukomanovic changed the fullbacks after their third defeat. However, if Sandeep is injured or suspended, things will go wrong for them.

Mohamad Rakip is a great fit for the Blasters. He is not getting enough playing time at East Bengal despite being only 22 years old. His lack of playing time over the last three years is a concern, but the move could benefit both parties.

Hira Mondal (Northeast United FC)

The Highlanders need a lot of work before they could even compete in the league; as of now, they have lost all of their league games and are at the bottom of the table. One position they must strengthen quickly is left back.

There aren't many options in the market, but Hira Mondal is a player they can snag with both hands. He is also a free agent. Hira rose to prominence in the league after a breakout season with East Bengal, but his move to Bengaluru FC did not go well.

Udanta Singh (FC Goa)

FC Goa has been looking for a right winger since the summer, but has yet to find one. In the winter window, they need to fill two positions: a number six and a right winger.

Udanta has long been on the wish list of the gaurs. He has only started six games this season, so now may be the time for a change. His best attributes are his speed, decision making, dribbling, and defensive awareness.

Tiri (Jamshedpur FC)

Last season's league champions are in tenth place, with only one win in ten league games. They need to improve both their defence and attack after conceding 17 goals and scoring only six. Their foreign centre back Peter Hartley underperformed compared to the previous season, and he is also suspended for a few games.

Tiri is most likely the best option for the red miners. His experience in India is crucial, and he is well-versed in the club's operations. Tiri was the most dependable foreign defender in the Indian Super League and can be the perfect replacement.

Sumit Rathi (Odisha FC)

Odisha FC is doing well in the league under Josep Gombau, but they still require some defensive reinforcements, as the second part of the season will be crucial to ensure the top 6 spot.



Sumit Rathi is a trustable young player whom the juggernauts could sign. He is not a member of ATK Mohun Bagan. He is capable of performing both offensive and defensive duties, which is critical for Odisha FC.

Mohamad Nawaz (Hyderabad FC )

The injury to Lakshmikant Kattimani and the lack of goals from Bart Ogbeche hurt Hyderabad FC and may have a negative impact on the rest of the season.

Moahmad Nawaz is a seasoned goalkeeper who is currently not starting for Mumbai City FC. As a sweeper keeper, he will fit well into the Hyderabad FC system.

With the January transfer window opening in few days, it will be interesting to see how things play out for the clubs and players.

Vikram Partap Singh (ATK Mohun Bagan)

The Mariners have already scooped up Puitea from Kerala Blasters, with the midfielder set to join the Kolkata side from January. However, rumours are doing the rounds which suggest ATK Mohun Bagan are targeting Mumbai City FC wingers.



The list includes the likes of Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Vikram Partap Singh. Realistically, Vikram will be the most feasible option for Juan Ferrando to add a right-winger in his ranks.

Lennart Thy (Bengaluru FC)

The Blues are failing to find the back of the net on a regular basis despite having the likes of Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna up front. What they need is a second striker behind them, supplying them with the balls needed.



For that profile, German footballer Lennart Thy fits the bill.

Stanley Ohawuchi (East Bengal)

It's been a hit-and-miss season for Stephen Constantine's men so far in the ISL. Their Brazilian forward in Eliandro has largely been hindered by injuries and fitness issues, thereby affecting the club in the forwards section.



One good addition to the ranks would be Stanley Ohawuchi, a Nigerian striker who is currently playing for Suadi Arabia club Al-Washm.