ISL: Players who have scored against their former clubs

With rising transfers occurring within the league itself over the years, the ISL has witnessed several occasions where players got to score against their ex-clubs. Here are some of the players who had to experience the dejection of the fans of their prior teams upon scoring for a different club.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz against Kerala Blasters

The former Blasters player had to get his season up and running against Kerala Blasters itself, when he scored his first goal of ISL-9 in front of Manjappada. Diaz got all-excited initially upon scoring, but immediately bowed down and folded hands to show his respect for Kerala Blasters and their fans. The 32-year-old's goal powered Mumbai City FC to register a 2-0 win against the men in yellow in Kochi.

Sunil Chhetri against Mumbai City FC

The Indian team captain scored in his first game for Bengaluru FC in the ISL and it turned out to be against his former team Mumbai City FC. Chhetri found the back of the net during injury time to hand the home fans at Sri Kanteerava Stadium a 2-0 win to kickstart season four of ISL.

Bartholomew Ogbeche against Northeast United FC

The Nigerian scored against almost every former club in the ISL, having played for four teams until date. During his time at Blasters, the 38-year-old scored a penalty against Northeast United FC. The men in yellow could only share points with the Highlanders in that encounter as his goal was cancelled out by another well converted penalty from Asamoah Gyan.

Manvir Singh against FC Goa

The 26-year-old had a wonderful year for ATK Mohun Bagan in season eight of ISL. His double against former club FC Goa helped them clinch vital points in their race for the title. Manvir Singh found the back of the net in the initial minutes of both halves and the player experienced a bittersweet moment upon scoring against the Gaurs.

Liston Colaco against Hyderabad FC

It was during season eight of the ISL when the player from Goa scored the initial goal for the Mariners against Hyderabad FC. The 23-year-old had been a part of the Nizams in the season prior to that. ATK Mohun Bagan won the match eventually by scoring two goals to one.

Bipin Singh against ATKMB

The Manipuri had nothing to hold back when he scored against the Mariners. The player screamed in joy upon scoring against his former club as it was his goal that ensured the title for Mumbai City FC in ISL-7. Bipin Singh's goal at the 90' mark provided the edge for the Islanders in the final match, which ended with a score line of 2-1.

Aridane Santana against Odisha FC

The Spaniard was part of Odisha FC in his initial season in the ISL. Santana was a great asset for the Juggernauts. But after a gap of one year, the 35-year-old came back to ISL and haunted the side upon scoring for his new club Hyderabad FC. The solitary goal from Santana was enough to get the Nizams all three points in the match and thereby kickstart their season in ISL-7.

Nerijus Valskis against Chennaiyin FC

The Marina Machans were disappointed with the team management upon transferring star striker Valskis to Jamshedpur FC. The Lithuanian had a fantastic season for Chennaiyin in ISL-6. Adding to their woes, Valskis scored against the south-Indian club in his first game for the Red Miners. It was Chennaiyin though, which ultimately secured victory in that encounter, thanks to goals from Anirudh Thapa and Esmael Goncalves.

Igor Angulo against FC Goa

The former Gaur scored in his first game for Mumbai City FC in season eight of the ISL. Ironically, the opposition team was FC Goa. The Spaniard scored two goals in quick successions in the first half to hand the Islanders a comfortable 3-0 victory.



Hugo Boumous against FC Goa

FC Goa have been guilty of transferring their exceptional talents to other clubs in the ISL, as these players eventually come back to torment the Gaurs. Hugo Boumous scored in two occasions against FC Goa in season seven, when he played in the blue colors of Mumbai City FC. The French footballer found his name in the score sheet when the team faced FC Goa in one of the league-stage matches and also in the semi-final first leg. Both matches ended in stalemate with a score line of 3-3 and 2-2 respectively.



