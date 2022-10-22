A pitch invader and Ogbeche star as Hyderabad FC win 1-0 against Bengaluru FC

Hyderabad FC squeezed out a 1-0 win against Bengaluru FC thanks to a Bartholomew Ogbeche header in the second half at the Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad. With this win, the Nizams replace FC Goa as the table-toppers.

The first half was quite slow from both sides as Bengaluru were trying the counter-attack tactic with Hyderabad keeping most of the ball. Roy Krishna was absent from the match day squad which meant Sunil Chhetri and Sivasakthi were bestowed with the attacking duties by Simon Grayson.



While the veteran in Chhetri continued his struggling form, the youngster Sivasakthi did find himself in decent positions with his pace but couldn't get on target. A downer in the Nizams camp was Halicharan Narzary who was brilliant in their 3-0 against NorthEast United FC.

The winger couldn't get his scoring boots on as only one of his numerous attempts were remotely on target. Nonetheless, Manolo Marquez's men slowly found their rhythm and started creating more chances.

In what was a rather dull outing prior to the goal, the most exciting part was a pitch invader who came on to bow down to a certain Sunil Chhetri it seemed. No one blames him though!

At the 83rd minute, Borja Herrera's corner compelled Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to come out and punch it away. However, it slips and makes way to an eager Ogbeche who heads it inside the goal.

This was the Nigerian's second goal of the season as his all time ISL tally increases to 55.