ISL: Odisha FC set to sign Spanish center-back Hector Rodas

Odisha FC are set to sign Spanish center-back Hector Rodas for the upcoming Hero Indian Super League season, a move The Bridge can confirm.

Hector Jonas was born in Valencia, Spain, and made his senior debut with the reserve team of Levante, which were playing in the lower leagues of Spain. The center-back made his first La-Liga appearance in 2010 with Levante and has then has gone on to make 82 appearances in the Spanish top-flight league. Hector was also part of Levante's squad that reached the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League, and he made eight appearances in the competition.

After his stint with Levante, he has represented Real Betis, Córdoba, Cercle Brugge, Alcorcón, and Cultural Leonesa in the lower divisions of Spanish football. Hyderabad FC were also interested in signing the 33-year-old Spanish defender, but he chose the Juggernauts over the Nizams.

Odisha FC have already signed Javi Hernandez, Victor Mongil ahead of the upcoming ISL season. The club has reportedly also signed some young Indian football talents from lower division clubs. The club also recently announced Kiko Ramirez as their new head coach, and have been adding more firepower to their squad in a bid to fight for the playoffs and possibly more.

It will be great to see the Spanish center-back pairing of Victor Mongil and Hector Rodas, at the helm of the club's defense.

Odisha FC had a terrible season last year, as they finished at the bottom of the league and only had two victories under their name in the entire campaign. The club will be aiming to bounce back after the disappointment and fight for the playoffs this season. Key players like Diego Mauricio, Brad Inman, and Cole Alexander have already departed from the club, and the club has gone all out to replace them with high-profile players like Hector Rodas.

The fans hugely admired Spanish football under former coach Josep Gombau, and they will be hoping that Kiko Ramirez delivers the same and possibly go one better and lead them to the playoffs for the first time in history.