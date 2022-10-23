ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC win at home against Kerala Blasters

Odisha FC beat Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 in their first home of the season at the Kalinga stadium on Sunday in an absolutely dominant style leaving no chance for the visitors to make a comeback.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga shook the net for Odisha FC in the 7th minute, but referee Priyobarta Singh did not approve. The ball was still touching the ground even though Gill had one hand over it. The goal was disallowed for a foul on Gill.



From minute one Odisha FC absolutely dominated the game, completely blocking the passing options and attacking patterns of the visitors. The duo of Maurício and Jerry Mawihmingthanga were too quick for the defence of Kerala Blasters to handle. Odisha FC managed to get a total of eight shots on target.

However it was Harmanjot Khabra who gave the visitors at the 35th minute in way of a thumping header supplied by none other than Adrian Luna. In the second half though, Jerry brought his team back into the game.

The match was level till 86th minute after which Amrinder Singh made a long clearance beating the defence of Kerala Blasters. Pedro Martín with a brilliant run managed to control the ball with a beautiful touch and shot it into the net. The keeper had no chance there.

The visitors did have their chance to get an equalizer in the dying moments but Dimitrios Diamantakos couldn't find the back of the net. Towards the end it was clearly evident that they were under immense pressure as Gill came out of the box and "handled" the ball as Odisha FC was awarded with a free kick and Gill got a yellow card for it.

Odisha FC move up the table to the 3rd position with six points from three matches, and Kerala Blasters settle at the 9th spot with three points.