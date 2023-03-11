ISL: Odisha FC part ways with head coach Josep Gombau

Indian Super League outfit Odisha FC has part ways with its head coach Josep Gombau.

The reason cited behind the decision is the club's ambitions for the upcoming future. The club thanked Josep for his contributions in various capacities throughout his tenure and wished him the best for the future in a tweet.

Josep Gombau was appointed at the start of the season after Odisha FC sacked former coach Kiko Ramirez. The Spanish manager has since taken the club to their first-ever ISL playoffs.

Odisha FC would like to announce that it has parted ways with Head Coach Josep Gombau with immediate effect.



The club would like to wish him the best for his future endeavours.



Read more by clicking on the link below ⬇️#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) March 11, 2023

The decision comes days after Odisha FC was knocked out by ATK Mohun Bagan from ISL 2022-23 in the playoffs.



In his second stint with the club, Josep Gombau won nine matches, lost eight, and drew three on the way to the ISL playoffs.

This is not the first time Josep Gombau and Odisha FC have parted ways. After a three-year stint from 2018-2020, Josep Gombau left the club citing family reasons.

Odisha FC will feature in the upcoming Super Cup in Kerala and at this moment there are no signs of a new head coach.