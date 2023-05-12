Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

ISL

Odisha FC extend goalkeeper Amrinder Singh's contract until 2026

ISL outfit Odisha FC has extended the contract of shot-stopper Amrinder Singh until 2026 after a stellar Super Cup.

Odisha FC extend goalkeeper Amrinder Singhs contract until 2026
X

Josep Gombau and Amrinder Singh.

By

PTI

Updated: 12 May 2023 10:05 AM GMT

Indian Super League franchise Odisha FC on Friday said that their goalkeeper Amrinder Singh has signed a new contract, extending his stay at the club until 2026.

The announcement comes after a successful season for OFC in the ISL and becoming the Super Cup champions. Amrinder played a massive part in the club winning its first silverware.

He was awarded the 'Goalkeeper of the Tournament' in the Super Cup. His performances were also recognized in the Tri-Nation Tournament, where he was adjudged the 'Best Goalkeeper' along with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper has consistently performed for the club, making 21 appearances this ISL season with a save percentage of 62%, 112 catches, passing accuracy of 61%, and is the only goalkeeper to have an assist.

Amrinder's abilities as a goalkeeper won him the 'Golden Glove' in his debut season with Mumbai City FC. That season Singh had kept 10 clean sheets in 23 matches. In total Amrinder boasts a whopping 37 clean sheets in the league.

Odisha FC will be playing in the AFC Cup next season, and Amrinder's presence will be crucial for the club's success.

ISLOdisha FCFootball
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X