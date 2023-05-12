Odisha FC extend goalkeeper Amrinder Singh's contract until 2026

Indian Super League franchise Odisha FC on Friday said that their goalkeeper Amrinder Singh has signed a new contract, extending his stay at the club until 2026.

The announcement comes after a successful season for OFC in the ISL and becoming the Super Cup champions. Amrinder played a massive part in the club winning its first silverware.

He was awarded the 'Goalkeeper of the Tournament' in the Super Cup. His performances were also recognized in the Tri-Nation Tournament, where he was adjudged the 'Best Goalkeeper' along with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper has consistently performed for the club, making 21 appearances this ISL season with a save percentage of 62%, 112 catches, passing accuracy of 61%, and is the only goalkeeper to have an assist.



Amrinder's abilities as a goalkeeper won him the 'Golden Glove' in his debut season with Mumbai City FC. That season Singh had kept 10 clean sheets in 23 matches. In total Amrinder boasts a whopping 37 clean sheets in the league.

Odisha FC will be playing in the AFC Cup next season, and Amrinder's presence will be crucial for the club's success.