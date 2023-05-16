NorthEast United appoints Mandar Tamhane as CEO

NorthEast United Football Club announced Mandar Tamhane as its CEO. Mr. Tamhane is a twenty-year veteran in Indian football and is one of the key mainstays in the transformation of the sport over this time.

He served as the CEO of Bengaluru FC and had been with the Club for the past 10 years since its inception, where he led their transition from participation in the I-League to the Hero ISL, development of the youth system as well as multiple titles and accolades on and off the pitch.