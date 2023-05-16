Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ISL
NorthEast United appoints Mandar Tamhane as CEO
Tamhane served as the CEO of Bengaluru FC and had been with the Club for the past 10 years since its inception
NorthEast United Football Club announced Mandar Tamhane as its CEO. Mr. Tamhane is a twenty-year veteran in Indian football and is one of the key mainstays in the transformation of the sport over this time.
He served as the CEO of Bengaluru FC and had been with the Club for the past 10 years since its inception, where he led their transition from participation in the I-League to the Hero ISL, development of the youth system as well as multiple titles and accolades on and off the pitch.
NorthEast United FC owner, Mr. John Abraham, stated, “In our conversations with Mandar leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for the Club. From instituting a strong academy structure to honour the talent in the Northeast to bringing an attacking, sustainable style of play under strong leadership to the first team, in order to compete at the highest level. I am renewed by his drive and determination to achieve these goals we are undertaking and more.”
Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Tamhane said “I am thrilled to join NorthEast United FC in this key leadership position and be instrumental in cultivating and executing its vision for long-term growth and success. The Northeast is a hotbed for Indian football talent and the following for football in the region is tremendous. I am committed to help build a viable foundation of systems and structure to the first team and academy, which is resonant with the fans’ passion in the region and one that they would be proud of.”
Next Story