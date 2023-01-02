'No one is going anywhere': Des Buckingham responds to transfer rumours

The January transfer window is truly up and running with clubs around India already announcing their new signings. However, one part which remains true to these times in football are the rumours which keep floating around.

ATK Mohun Bagan, who have been on a signing spree of late, are rumoured to be in the market for a couple of Mumbai City FC players. These include the likes of Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Vikram Partap Singh.

Des Buckingham, the head coach of the Islanders, however laid rest to these aforementioned hearsay in a recent media interaction. "I'll shut them (rumours) down for you, right now. None of them are going anywhere. We have spent a long time to build a good team to challenge for the titles. As for the players you mentioned, they seem quite happy here. Don't believe everything you read out there."

Update : ATK Mohun Bagan & their onslaught continues in the transfer market . The Mariners in an attempt to sign Vikram Pratap Singh from Mumbai City for the 2023/24 season . #HeroISL #Indianfootball #ATKMB #Mariners pic.twitter.com/t26dkyVuot — Sohan Podder (@SohanPodder2) December 29, 2022

It seems that the Englishman's words are truthful as more rumours have started to surface which state about young Vikram's contract extension. However, just like other pieces of gossip, these too don't have any basis in truth.

Des has been, for some time, hounded by some rumours of him moving away from Mumbai City. First, it was a reunion with his former employers in Auckland City, and recently, it was a mention in the shortlist of the potential New Zealand national team managers.

"When you do well, players get the credit. If we don't, the coach is bears the blame. How I stay on track? I just don't comment on these rumours and try not to get caught up by them. We are in a strong position right now, and it's up to them to build our club into its best version," the coach responded.

"I take competition in a healthy way"

Mumbai City FC face Odisha FC in their next ISL challenge. Midfielder Vinit Rai was present alongside his coach is the same interaction. The youngster hasn't been in the starting lineups as much as he would have liked, but he doesn't seem to mind.

"Whether I start or not, I'm very happy with the way we train everyday. All the players and the coach push me to be better."

Rai joined Mumbai from Odisha back in January last year, bang in the middle of the 2021-22 season. The player extended his stay in July as well, making him an Islander till the end of the 2022-23 season at least. But, one would wonder why the player would move into such a competitive team. Vinit answers quite aptly.

"The reason I made the move from Odisha to Mumbai was because I wanted to face new challenges. I knew coming here would make it tougher for me to start, but without competition you can't grow. I take competition in a healthy way."