"No offer from FC Goa yet"- Ivan Vukomanovic responds to transfer rumours

After their 3-2 victory against Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters find themselves ahead of another southern derby, this time against Chennaiyin FC. The January transfer window is fast approaching, and there have been rumors of a possible swap deal between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa.

Social media has seen a lot of names being thrown around, and fans have their own theories. Ivan Vukomanovic, on the other hand, denies the same. "Nothing, if you mentioned it. It's probably on a youth level. We have not received any demand from FC Goa. As a coach, I can tell you that I have no information as of yet."

Vukomanovic also stated that his team is loaded and underlined the club's youth policy. "We are covered in all positions and some youngsters from the reserve team are coming up. Starting in January, some of them will be constantly with us. From the next season, they will be part of our squad, building up their careers. This is the club's concept."

The Kerala coach was asked about Stephen Constantine's remarks regarding Mumbai City FC's budget. "You may observe that clubs who routinely act on the market, go around and pay a little bit more to a player or agent if they want that player. It happens world-wide. So in reality, as a club, we stay within our budget. We try our best to stay within our limitations and we don't complain," he commented.

The KBFC gaffer added that there are no injury concerns and defender Bijoy Varghese is recovering after his surgery.

Thomas Brdaric is unconcerned about Kerala Blasters' high flying form. "We respect their results. We know that no team is to be underestimated. We have to be wary of the guards and to understand how we have to play against the ball, to have a good press."

Our aim is to stress them and force errors and then to exploit it. On the other hand, we don't choose to forget our game. We have our strengths," Brdaric concluded.
















