ISL: NorthEast United FC responds to Sylvester Igboun's departure

After news broke out of forward Sylvester Igboun's sudden exit from NorthEast United FC, the club released an official statement addressing the many rumours and speculations surrounding the unwanted situation.

The ISL outfit straight out called all the rumours as "baseless allegations" and that the word around the block that they didn't take care of the players was untrue. On the other hand, the statement cited the purported unprofessionalism shown by the player.



"The Club would like to state on record that all requests made by the player, no matter how unreasonable, were met. Despite this the player's behaviour was unbecoming and incredibly unprofessional," the statement read.

Head coach Marco Balbul attests to the club's stance on Igboun's erratic behaviour. "This behaviour was on display even before he left unannounced as whilst he was at the club, he would frequently miss training sessions. This for me is an indication that the player never wanted to play," the coach said.

However, Balbul confirms that this incident hasn't had any effect on the dressing room and the other players. "Currently the mood in the dressing room is excellent and all the players are incredibly motivated and supportive of each other. This incident has not affected the team's morale, rather it has brought all of us closer together," he said.

"I would like to thank the management for their support of me and the players, and I can confidently say that all our requirements and needs are being met and the Club has more than honoured its commitments," the coach concluded.