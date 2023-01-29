ISL: NorthEast United FC creates new record for most losses in single season

Northeast United FC are creating records in the Indian Super League 2022-23 season, but not ones they would be proud of. After they broke erstwhile Delhi Dynamos record of the longest-losing streak in the league back in November 2022, the Highlanders have now amassed the most number of losses faced by a team in one season.

Northeast United sets the record for most defeats (14) in a single season with tonight's game. Interestingly it was shared by Chennaiyin FC and Northeast United (13 defeats) prior to this. #ISL #NEUFC #KBFCNEUFC #ChennaiyinFC #NortheastUnitedFC — Aswathy (@RM_madridbabe) January 29, 2023

Languishing in last place for the longest time, the outfit has now faced 14 defeats in the ongoing season, most by an ISL club in a single campaign in the competition's history. Prior to this feat, it was Chennaiyin FC and NEUFC themselves holding the record of losing 13 games in the 2018-19 and 2017-18 seasons respectively.



It was the loss against Kerala Blasters on Sunday night that handed this unfortunate tag to the club. Greek forward Dimitrios Diamantakos scored a brace to hand the Yellow Army an important win in their quest to book a top-six spot.

If these two records weren't enough, the Highlanders are on track to break another unwanted record. If they concede a couple of more goals in their remaining few fixtures, then they would break Odisha FC's current record for the most number of goals conceded in a single season.

The Juggernauts conceded 44 in the 2020-21, while NorthEast United have currently let in 43 goals this season, just one shy of equalling the record.