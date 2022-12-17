ISL: Naorem Mahesh wins 'Emerging Player' award, Bipin Singh wins 'Hero of the month' award for November

East Bengal FC forward Naorem Mahesh Singh was adjudged the Emerging Player of the Month for November 2022 which is a prize given to the best young player in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) every month.

A total of 13 experts vote to decide the winners and every expert has to pick their top three candidates. The candidate with the most vote points wins the award.



10 out of the 13 experts picked Naorem Mahesh as their first pick making him the clear winner for November 2022. FC Goa's Anwar Ali finished second just ahead of Odisha FC's Nadhakumar Sekar.



The Red and Gold brigade recorded two wins in November and scored six goals in four matches. Naorem Mahesh provided assists for all four goals that East Bengal FC scored in the two matches they won away at Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC.



Against Jamshedpur FC, Naorem Mahesh became the first Indian to provide three assists in a match as Stephen Constantine's team won 3-1 at the Furnace.



Naorem Mahesh is the second player to win the award this season after Mumbai City FC's Mehtab Singh won the award for October 2022.

Mumbai City FC winger Bipin Singh has been awarded the Hero of the Month award for November 2022, a prize which is given to the best player in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) every month.

As per the voting criteria, fans' votes count towards 50% of the vote share and experts' votes account for the remaining 50%. The midfielder has been chosen as per the fans' votes between the period that started at 4 PM on December 2 and ended at 11 PM on December 4.

Bipin emerged victorious in a close race as he won 12.9% of fans' votes and 50% of the experts' votes taking his cumulative percentage to 31.45.



He beat East Bengal FC's Naorem Mahesh Singh Chennaiyin FC's Abdenasser El Khayati who had cumulative percentages of 29.42 and 21.58 respectively. East Bengal FC's Cleiton Silva and FC Goa's Noah Sadaoui were the other contenders in the race.

(This has been sourced from an ISL Media Team article)