'Mumbai is one of the title contenders' - Ivan Vukomanovic

After losing back to back games, Kerala Blasters are hoping to get back to winning ways. Ivan Vukomanovic is well aware of what went wrong in the last two outings. He said "we entered the (last) game in a good way, but unfortunately our last opponent they were more aggressive in the duels and it made the difference."

Mumbai City are one of the strongest teams in the league but Kerala Blasters want to compete. Ivan Vukomanovic said, "Mumbai is always a team that is one of the title contenders, they always come with a clear point of view that they want to win every game. We are the team that wants to compete against the stronger teams."



Apostolos Giannou and Dimitrios Diamantakos are yet to fire but Adrian Luna has complete faith in them. "Last season with Jorge and Alvaro we did well but that is history, we have good replacements for them. We are trying to do our best. I trust in ourselves and 100% in my teammates and I'm sure we will do better," the midfielder said.

Des Buckingham is happy about how his team has been performing so far. "We started the season facing the last season champions, shield winners and Odisha FC so it's a come away from three matches unbeaten and a clean sheet. I'm happy with the start, and we will continue pushing for more," he said.



Jorge Diaz was instrumental in the rise of KBFC last year and tomorrow he will face his former team. Des added about the forward " He is a wonderful player, we saw that for Kerala last year and he is doing extremely well with our other foreign players. He picked up an injury during the Durand cup, but he is fit."

The Englishman concluded with the fitness update. "Every one is available and fit, It will be a full house in front of a full house crowd"

