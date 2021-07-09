ISL: Champions Mumbai City FC eye ATK Mohun Bagan striker Roy Krishna

Yesterday, the news of Hugo Boumous's transfer to ATK Mohun Bagan broke out and created havoc in the Indian football world. Hugo broke his own record, which he set last year to become the most expensive signing in the Indian Super League again. His move from Islanders to the Mariners is reportedly around the two crores figure. The move not only puts ATK Mohun Bagan in the driving seat but also hurts Mumbai City FC because they are now without their star midfielder, Hugo Boumous.

The current ISL champions Mumbai City FC are also without a quality striker in their squad. The previous two center forwards they had were English Adam Le Fondre and Nigerian Bartholomew Ogbeche. Le Fondre was bought on loan for one season and has officially returned to Australian A-League side Sydney FC. Ogbeche, on the other hand, has officially signed for Hyderabad FC. Earlier, we reported that many ISL teams want Roy Krishna, and Mumbai City FC is one of them. The rumors are picking up pace because after the Mariners stole Hugo Boumous from them, and now it looks like the Islanders want their star striker Roy Krishna.

Roy Krishna arguably has been one of the best strikers in Indian football over the last year. In his first season in India, Roy Krishna led ATK to the Indian Super League trophy and had scored the same number of goals as the golden boot winner Nerijus Valaskis. The following season when ATK merged with Mohun Bagan and became a new entity ATK Mohun Bagan, he was one of the captains of the team. He was again on par with the league's top scorer Igor Angulo and was awarded the Hero of the League for his incredible performances that led ATK Mohun Bagan to the ISL final in their debut season.

Roy Krishna is the joy to the Mariners from the city of joy. He is an absolute fan favorite, and his departure to a rival in Mumbai City will hurt the fans.

Mumbai City FC will be rebuilding their foreign contingent for the upcoming ISL and AFC Champions League season. Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall are the only two players who remain from foreigners' previous set. The vacancy at striker's position left by Ogbeche and Le Fondre is one of the major hot seats in Indian football right now. The City Football Group will definitely be eying top signings to replicate the previous season's performance and the AFC Champions League.

Roy Krishna would be a valuable addition to the Mumbai City FC team. Playing in the AFC Champions League is one thing that interests Roy Krishna, and this is why he is ready to listen to offers from other teams.

Only time will tell where Roy Krishna will play next season, but where do you expect Roy Krishna to play next season. Give your answers in the comments section.