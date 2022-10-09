ISL: Greg Stewart finds able allies in new team as Mumbai City FC draw 3-3 vs Hyderabad FC

Involved in all three Mumbai City FC's goals, Greg Stewart made a sensational ISL debut for his new team in the six-goal thriller which ended 3-3 against defending champions Hyderabad FC in Pune on Sunday night.

No player created more chances in the ISL last season than Stewart, who played for Jamshedpur FC, and he also led the league in assists with 10.

On Sunday, making his ISL debut for Mumbai, he scored one goal and registered an assist for the other as Mumbai City FC equalised twice to draw the match at 3-3 on Sunday.

🚨 FULL TIMEA goal-fest between #HyderabadFC and #MumbaiCityFC comes to an end with both teams sharing the spoils🤝FT: HFC 3-3 MCFCWhat was your favorite moment from the match?🤔👇💬#IndianFootball⚽️ #HeroISL #HFCMCFC pic.twitter.com/VDQL1KXv7G — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) October 9, 2022

While Stewart did not have a direct assist in his side's first goal, the only goal in the first 45 minutes of the match, he did release Bipin Singh with his pass, whose consequent shot was deflected into goal by Hyderabad FC defender Chinglensana Singh.

Stewart found an able ally in Bipin Singh, who was also involved in two of the three goals scored by Mumbai City FC. Along with Lallianzuala Chhangte on the right flank, Bipin Singh was effervescent in the Mumbai City FC attack as Stewart played the playmaker's role for most of the match.

Joao Victor, the Hyderabad FC captain who scored two goals in the match, ended the game with the lion's share of goals. It was a commendable effort from him, especially given that he had to play almost all of the second half with a cloth tucked into his nose to stop the bleeding after he had sustained a blow from a flailing arm.

FT: HFC 3⃣- 3⃣MCFCA goal fest in Pune sees us going home with a well earned point in our season opener against the defending Champions. #HFCMCFC #HeroISL #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity🔵 pic.twitter.com/BgE7PSIDtN — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 9, 2022

He also began Hyderabad's scoring on a significant note. Last season too, when they had won the ISL title for the first time, it had been a goal from the penalty spot by Victor which had begun their season. That match had also been against Mumbai City FC.