Mumbai City FC signs defender Sanjeev Stalin from Kerala Blasters

After spending only a year with Kerala Blasters, Sanjeev Stalin makes a move to the western side of the country and joins 2020-21 league topper Mumbai City FC. The Indian international who assisted India's first-ever World Cup goal at the U-17 competition back in 2017 will be buzzing to strengthen Mumbai's defense.

🚨 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 🚨



Mumbai City can confirm that we have reached an agreement with Kerala Blasters for the transfer of Sanjeev Stalin to #TheIslanders.



The transfer remains subject to a medical.#MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/oagUDxEGg4 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) July 4, 2022

Apart from being a left-back, he is known to be good at set-pieces and free-kicks. Stalin played in seven games for the Blasters during last season, racking up a total of 445 minutes under his belt.

Moreover, he was a part of the squad which came into the top two of the inaugural RF Development League, and thereby helped qualify for the Next Gen Cup in the UK.