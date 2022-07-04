CWG Begin In
ISL

Mumbai City FC signs defender Sanjeev Stalin from Kerala Blasters

The Islanders today confirmed the signing of the 21-year-old left-back from the Kerala-based side, Sanjeev Stalin.

Sanjeev Stalin

By

The Bridge Desk

2022-07-04

After spending only a year with Kerala Blasters, Sanjeev Stalin makes a move to the western side of the country and joins 2020-21 league topper Mumbai City FC. The Indian international who assisted India's first-ever World Cup goal at the U-17 competition back in 2017 will be buzzing to strengthen Mumbai's defense.

Apart from being a left-back, he is known to be good at set-pieces and free-kicks. Stalin played in seven games for the Blasters during last season, racking up a total of 445 minutes under his belt.

Moreover, he was a part of the squad which came into the top two of the inaugural RF Development League, and thereby helped qualify for the Next Gen Cup in the UK.

Mumbai City FC ISL Kerala Blasters 
