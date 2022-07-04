Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ISL
Mumbai City FC signs defender Sanjeev Stalin from Kerala Blasters
The Islanders today confirmed the signing of the 21-year-old left-back from the Kerala-based side, Sanjeev Stalin.
After spending only a year with Kerala Blasters, Sanjeev Stalin makes a move to the western side of the country and joins 2020-21 league topper Mumbai City FC. The Indian international who assisted India's first-ever World Cup goal at the U-17 competition back in 2017 will be buzzing to strengthen Mumbai's defense.
Apart from being a left-back, he is known to be good at set-pieces and free-kicks. Stalin played in seven games for the Blasters during last season, racking up a total of 445 minutes under his belt.
Moreover, he was a part of the squad which came into the top two of the inaugural RF Development League, and thereby helped qualify for the Next Gen Cup in the UK.
