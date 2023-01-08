ISL: Mumbai City FC create record for longest winning streak

Mumbai City FC defeated Kerala Blasters 4-0 in the Indian Super League on Sunday. In the process, not only did the Islanders continue their unbeaten run, but also created a new record for the longest winning streak in the league.

It was the League Shield winners of the 2021-22 season in Jamshedpur FC who held the record thus far. In the previous season, the Red Miners had gone on a winning spree which spanned seven games. It was ended at the hands of Kerala Blasters in their 0-1 defeat in last year's semi-final's first leg.



Interestingly, Mumbai City FC thumped Ivan Vukomanovic's men in a display of compact and direct football which meant Des Buckingham's men were the new holders of the record. In their last victory against Odisha FC, Mumbai had equalled Jamshedpur's record, and today they broke it.

It was a brace from former Kerala man Jorge Pereyra Diaz which stole the show at the Mumbai Football Arena. Winger Bipin Singh wanted in on the fun as he curled one in into the top corner as talisman scored a scrumptious header to cement the win.

Moreover, the table toppers have been unbeaten since the start of the season, that is 13 games, which includes 10 wins and three draws. Currently, they have regained the top spot with 33 points, with Hyderabad FC right at their heels in second place, with 31 points.

Tonight's loser in Kerala Blasters stay put at third place with 25 points. This means that fourth placed ATK Mohun Bagan have a golden chance to usurp the Yellow Army, but the Mariners face a tough test in Mumbai City itself in their next fixture.