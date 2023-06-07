Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Kerala Blasters in talks for potential swap deal

Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Kerala Blasters are in advanced negotiations over a potential swap deal. The discussions revolve around the exchange of players Hormipam Ruivah and Pritam Kotal, with an additional transfer fee also being considered as part of the agreement. Pritam Kotal is offered a three year deal which will keep him at the Kochi based club till 2026.

Hormipam Ruivah, a talented young defender, has recently committed his long-term future to Kerala Blasters by signing a five-year contract extension, as exclusively reported by The Bridge. The 21-year-old has impressed with his performances, showcasing great potential and becoming a key figure in the Blasters' defensive line.

On the other hand, Pritam Kotal, the 29-year-old center-back, currently holds the captain's armband for Mohun Bagan Super Giants. Kotal has been a stalwart for the team, consistently delivering solid defensive performances over the years. However, with the arrival of Anwar Ali from Delhi FC for the upcoming season, Mohun Bagan may be considering a strategic reshuffle in their defensive lineup.

The talks between the two clubs have gained momentum as they explore the possibility of a player exchange involving Ruivah and Kotal. Such a swap deal could offer benefits for both parties, enabling them to address specific requirements within their squads. Additionally, discussions have included the potential inclusion of an extra transfer fee to balance the valuation of the players involved.

Mohun Bagan's acquisition of Anwar Ali from Delhi FC signals their intention to bolster their defensive options, and the potential addition of Ruivah could further enhance their backline for the upcoming campaign. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters' interest in Pritam Kotal highlights their pursuit of an experienced leader at the heart of their defense. Kotal's wealth of experience and leadership qualities would undoubtedly strengthen the Blasters' backline, offering guidance and stability to the team.

It seems that Mohun Bagan is set to gain the upper hand with the acquisition of Ruivah, one of the most promising young center-backs in the country, raises doubts about Kerala Blasters' long-term plans.