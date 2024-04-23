ISL
ISL Playoffs: Mohun Bagan SG lose 1-2 to Odisha FC in leg-1 of semis - HIGHLIGHTS
Catch all the highlights from the first leg of ISL Playoff semi-final clash between Mohun Bagan SG and Odisha FC on Tuesday.
ISL Playoffs Live: The first leg of the semi-final clash between Mohun Bagan SG and Odisha FC will take place at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhuvneshwar on Tuesday.
Mohun Bagan will be in action for the first time since their triumph of the League Shield in ISL 2023-24 while Odisha FC qualified for the semis after a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters last week.
Stay tuned for updates:
Live Updates
- 23 April 2024 3:59 PM GMT
Full Time: Odisha FC 2-1 Mohun Bagan SG
No goal in the second half of the match, which saw a lots of fouls and cards and no team has any clear-cut chances on goal except that one for Anwar Ali on a deflection from Amrinder singh, after a free-kick from Petratos.
The second leg of this semi-final clash will take place at Salt Lake Stadium on 28th April.
- 23 April 2024 3:47 PM GMT
85' Both teams introducing some fresh legs in the dying minutes
Odisha FC 2-1 Mohun Bagan SG
- 23 April 2024 3:29 PM GMT
65' A very good spell of play for Odisha FC in last few minutes
Odisha FC 2-1 Mohun Bagan SG
- 23 April 2024 3:23 PM GMT
60' Anwar Ali missed an empty goal came to him on a deflection from Amrinder's save
Odisha FC 2-1 Mohun Bagan SG
- 23 April 2024 3:18 PM GMT
55' The pace of the game has slowed down a bit with frequent fouls surging in
Odisha FC 2-1 Mohun Bagan SG