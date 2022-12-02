ISL: Mohammad Nawaz set to sign for Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC is all set to rope in star goalkeeper of Mumbai City FC Mohammad Nawaz as a replacement for injured Laxmikant Kattimani. A source close to the development confirmed that he has signed a one-year deal with the club. The deal will go through during the January transfer window.



Kattimani was ruled out of the rest of the 2022-23 season after picking up an injury against Jamshedpur FC. This compels the Nizams to look for an equally good, if not better, custodian. Nawaz seems to fit the bill.

He is one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the Indian football circuit. Having started his football career at the AIFF Elite Academy, he played for some of the top-most clubs in the country like FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.

He has played 17 matches for Mumbai City FC, keeping 6 clean sheets. Mohammad also has experience playing for the Indian National football team across different age group levels. He played for the U-17, U-16, and U-23 teams of the Indian National team.

Hyderabad FC is currently at second position with 16 points from eight matches. An out-of-form Bartholomew Ogbeche is hurting Hyderabad. It will be interesting to see how they use Nawaz to replace Kattimani. Next, they will face Chennaiyin FC on 3rd December.