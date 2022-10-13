Missed penalty? No problem!- NorthEast United FC loses to Hyderabad FC- As it happened

Bartholomew Ogbeche, Halicharan Narzary, and Borja were on target in Hyderabad FC's 3-0 win over NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Assam on Thursday. This was the Highlanders' second defeat on the trot.

As expected, the defending champions dominated most of the proceedings. The Nizams took an early lead thanks to a curling cross from Mohammed Yasir which found an ever-present Ogbeche to tap it in the net. His all-time ISL goal tally increases to 54.



In the second half, the Nigerian marksman had a chance to double their lead but NEUFC custodian Arindam Bhattacharya did well to save the penalty in the 53rd minute. However, it was soon that Narzary stole the ball from Gaurav Bora right at the edge of the box and gave Hyderabad that two-goal cushion.

The 28-year-old Halicharan came to the fore once again when he whipped in a cross to substitute Borja who put the final nail in the home team's coffin.



NorthEast United did come close to scoring on a few occasions which mostly included Rochharzela's pin-point crosses. Unfortunately, Mathew Derbyshire did not have his scoring boots on, and his head was probably not in the right place as his header missed the goal just by a whisker.