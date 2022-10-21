Bipin Singh: A rare Indian all-time top scorer for an ISL club

It is unusual to find an Indian footballer at the pinnacle of the goal scoring charts of ISL outfits. Except Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru FC) and Jeje Lalpekhlua (Chennaiyin FC), ISL teams have always heavily depended on foreign players to comprise their attack line.

But Bipin Singh has achieved this rare feat. With 16 goals in 66 appearances for Mumbai City FC, the 27-year-old winger has earned the mantle of the top-scorer in the club's history. His record-breaking goal came just seconds before the final whistle during their match against Odisha FC last week.

The winger slotted the ball in the left bottom corner past Odisha's goalkeeper Amrinder Singh to secure his 16th goal in his fifth year at the club.

In the Indian Super League, Singh has scored 15 times and is now on-par with Senegalese forward Modou Sougou's record of fifteen goals for the club. The remaining goal came for Bipin in the 2022 Durand Cup, which makes him the top-scorer for MCFC.

Mumbai City FC are thus the third club in the ISL to have an Indian all-time top-scorer after Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC.

The Islanders signed the Indian international from the Mariners at the start of the 2018-19 season. Bipin Singh could not contribute anything in his first season under Alexandre Guimaraes. It was a gradual growth for the Manipuri in the blue colors, as he steadily improved his stats season after season. Bipin Singh secured 12 goals and 7 assists in the last two seasons combined.



The 27-year-old is brimming with confidence after breaking the record as he expressed that such achievements are only going to inspire him to accomplish bigger targets in the road ahead. "It only motivates me more. I feel this is just the beginning and I will try to score more goals going forward," he said.



Mumbai City FC will be facing current Shield winners Jamshedpur FC for their next league match on the 22nd of October and the man of the moment would be keen to get a place in the score sheet again.

