ISL: Carl McHugh to stay at ATK Mohun Bagan till 2022

The 28-year-old Irish midfielder Carl McHugh is set to stay at ATK Mohun Bagan for the next season. This will be the Irishman's second season with the green and maroons, and his third under coach Anotonio Lopez Habas. The midfielder was a part of the ATK team that won the Indian Super League in 2019-20, just before their merger with Indian football giants Mohun Bagan. Carl has been a polymorphic player, and can play multiple positions in different systems for the need of the team. Central midfield might be his first choice position, but he can switch to being a defensive midfielder as well as a left-back. His contribution to the team was immense when they reached the finals in the last season of the Indian Super League.

"I am happy that the club management has asked me to sign a new contract. A long season is ahead. I am preparing to give my best. Like other footballers, I am also hungry to win the trophy. Last time I couldn't, this time I want to win all the tournaments. " said Carl McHugh on signing the new contract.

"I have learned a lot from coach Antonio Habas and the support staff. Our practice is always carried on in such an environment that makes it easy to perform well. Since coming to Kolkata, my performance has improved a lot, especially because of the coach. He has built me tactically. It feels good to be able to take coaching from him again." added Carl.

"Even though we came very close to winning the trophy or becoming the league champion last year, we did not succeed. I will not hide my frustration regarding this as frustration in football paves the way to success. It inspires me to succeed and I want to get success by keeping that in mind for the next season. Several new footballers have joined the team. I am looking forward to playing with them."

ATK-Mohun Bagan have made quality additions to their squad in Hugo Boumous, Ashutosh Mehta and Joni Kauko, and will be one of the favourites leading for the next season.