ISL Matchweek 8 - Mohun Bagan's Streak, Goa's Tactics, and more

During Matchweek 8 of the 23-24 Indian Super League, all teams were in action, with the exception of Mumbai City engaged in ACL match-ups. The week showcased six games that yielded a total of 21 goals, featuring both high-scoring draws and captivating wins, further intensifying the competition and adding a layer of excitement to the unfolding season.

The Southern Derby marked the week's commencement, where Kochi and Blasters hosted Chennai in a classic Kerala versus Chennai showdown. Despite Blasters entering the match with a substantial points advantage, Owen Coyle's team surprised everyone by securing the lead in just 51 seconds. However, Kerala swiftly responded, leveling the score through a well-executed Dimitrios Diamantakos penalty.

The jubilation for Blasters was short-lived, as Chennaiyin reclaimed the lead within a mere 2 minutes via a Jordan Murray penalty, followed by an additional goal from Murray.

A pivotal moment arrived with Kwame Peprah breaking his goal drought in the 38th minute, reigniting Blasters' hopes. The standout moment, however, was a remarkable goal by Dimitrios Diamantakos, securing his position as the new club top-scorer with an impressive tally of 16 goals.

The match between Kerala and Chennai ended in a 3-3 draw, with Daisuke Sakai missing a crucial opportunity, deemed the biggest miss in ISL10 with an expected goal value of 0.91.

Subsequently, Bengaluru and Punjab delivered another thrilling encounter at the Kanteerava. Nikhil Prabhu opened the scoring for Punjab, but Bengaluru quickly responded through Harsh Patre. Punjab, however, showcased their prowess with two remarkable goals, including an extraordinary header by Dimi Chatziisaias with an xG of 0.007. Luka Majcen added to the spectacle with a stunning goal, but Bengaluru managed to secure a comeback and salvage a point at their home ground.

In the clash between Odisha and Jamshedpur, low-scoring football returned. Despite an even contest, Odisha capitalized on set-pieces, generating 0.63 xG, leading to Roy Krishna's winning header off a corner by Ahmed Jahouh. Jahouh's exceptional performance included 75 passes (excluding corners) and 15 recoveries, showcasing his mastery in midfield.





In the Hyderabad versus Mohun Bagan SG match, expectations were defied as MBSG faced a tough challenge before securing goals from defenders Brendan Hamill and Ashish. Mohun Bagan SG quietly achieved a rare feat of winning all five of their matches, accumulating 15 points and making history with five consecutive wins to start the season.

The highly anticipated clash between Goa and Kerala unfolded at Fatorda, with Goa dominating the first half, securing a goal and displaying effective game management in the second half. The Don's strategic approach led Goa to a victory in this showdown between the top two teams.

The East Bengal versus Northeast United match at VYBK showcased a stark contrast in the teams' vibes. East Bengal emerged victorious with a resounding 5-0 win, marking their biggest-ever triumph in the ISL. This defeat became Northeast United's (joint) heaviest loss in ISL history. Notably, Northeast now holds the record for the season's most significant defeat, while East Bengal claims the biggest win, surpassing Punjab and Chennai's 5-1 drubbing earlier in the season.