ISL 2022-23: Match week 10- Highlights

Twenty-one goals were scored during the Hero Indian Super League's (ISL) Matchweek 10 - the highest in one Matchweek this season. Ten of them were scored in a single match featuring NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC, while Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC played out a 3-2 scrap to close off the week.

Abdenasser El Khayati set a new league record for goal contributions, while the Blasters set a club record for wins in a row. In the meantime, Hyderabad FC quietly reclaimed top spot, while Odisha FC's winning streak was snapped by FC Goa.

Take a look at this week's talking points:

