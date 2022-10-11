Late drama as Odisha FC complete comeback against Jamshedpur FC

Odisha FC scored two late goals to seal a 3-2 win over last year's Hero Indian Super League (ISL) league winners Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Daniel Chukwu and Boris Singh gave the hosts a two-goal advantage inside the opening ten minutes of the game.

Diego Mauricio then bagged a brace, including the winner, and substitute Isaac Chhakchhuak got on the scoresheet to nab all three points for the Juggernauts.

Torrential rain delayed kick-off but didn't dampen Jamshedpur FC's spirits as they got their noses in front after just three minutes. Ricky Lallawmawma's low cross from the left flank was blocked by Thoiba Singh but the rebound fell to Daniel Chukwu before the Nigerian smashed the ball into the net with his left foot.

