ISL
Lallianzuala Chhangte reaches 100 ISL appearances
The Mumbai City FC winger completed 100 appearances in the ISL when he played against Jamshedpur FC.
On Saturday, Lallianzuala Chhangte reached a milestone when he played his 100th game in the Indian Super League. The winger achieved this feat when he played for Mumbai City FC in their 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC.
In the 8th minute, it was Greg Stewart's cross which found Chhangte who tapped the ball in to adorn his 100th ISL appearance with a goal. Daniel Chima Chukwu equalised for the Red Miners in the 12th minute via a header.
Chhangte, hailing from Lunglei in Mizoram, began his Indian Super League journey with NorthEast United FC back in 2016. He then moved to Delhi Dynamos (now Odisha FC) in the 2017-18 season and featured in all of their 28 matches! After spending two seasons with them, he made the move to Chennaiyin FC where he really flourished.
In the 2019-20 season, the winger scored seven goals for the Marina Machans and helped them to be ISL runners-up. After spending the 2020-21 season with them as well, Chhangte's services were roped in by Mumbai City FC, where he currently plays at.
Chhangte's ISL appearances by club:
NorthEast United FC: 1
Delhi Dynamos: 36
Chennaiyin FC: 41
Mumbai City FC: 22