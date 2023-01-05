Lallianzuala Chhangte becomes third Indian to feature in FIFA's TOTW

Mumbai City FC player Lallianzuala Chhangte has been nothing but a bright spark in this Indian Super League season. Currently joint to-scorers alongside Nasser El Khayati and Cleiton Silva, Chhangte has gone and broken another record!

It's baaaack. Team of the Week 🔟 is here!



With the return of TOTW, the In-Form Progression Path has been refreshed with larger upgrade sizes across various OVR ranges. Additionally, there will now be two Featured TOTW Items per release.#FUT #FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/XCWBZnIKwy — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 4, 2023

He became the first Indian player to receive a golden card in FIFA's 'Team of the Week'. The winger achieved this feat after FIFA 23 announced their Golden TOTW, featuring the likes Luke Shaw, Antoine Griezmann, and Martin Odegaard.



In the past, only two Indians have been featured in the premium game's TOTW, namely Akash Mishra and Bipin Singh. However, this is the first time an Indian has got a golden card in the team.

Overall, Chhangte is the fifth ISL player to get the honour, Hugo Bumous and Dimitri Petratos being the other two players from the league.

The Mizoram speedster has now seven goals in 12 matches, and most recently scoring an impressive brace in their 4-2 win against Odisha FC.