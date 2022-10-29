Kolkata Derby: 3 Player battles to look out for

Kolkata Derby is one of the most popular matches in Indian Football and the city of joy will come to a standstill when ATK Mohun Bagan locks horns with East Bengal FC. After a long wait, the derby day is here, and both teams are ready with star-studded squads. Certain key battles can be the game changer.

Hugo Boumous vs Jordan O'Doherty

The kind of threat Hugo Boumous brings to the pitch is unbelievably huge, so much so that if he is left unattended for a minute, he will pounce. The young Australian Jordan O'Doherty has a humongous role tonight to keep Hugo Boumous checked.

This is Hugo's second season with the mariners and from 19 games he has netted five times and has registered six assists to his name. On the other hand, Jordan scored once for East Bengal in three games.

Hugo Boumous (in this season so far):

Assists – 1

Accurate passes – 77%

Big chances created – 1

Long ball accuracy – 88%

Key passes - 4

Jordan O'Doherty (in this season so far):

Goals – 1

Shots per game – 1.3

Accurate passes – 83%

Interceptions per game – 1.3

Ashique Kuruniyan vs Sarthak Golui

Sarthak Golui comes up against Ashique Kuruniyan. Kuruniyan is known for his speed and skill to trick the defenders and Sarthak must keep Ashique from stretching his legs. Golui had two very good outings against FC Goa and Northeast United while Ashique couldn't impress against Kerala Blasters.

Ashique Kuruniyan (in this season so far):

Accurate passes – 70%

Accurate long balls – 75%

Ground duels won – 68%

Aerial duels won – 100%

Tackles per game – 3

Sarthak Golui (in this season so far):

Accurate passes – 65%

Duels won – 78%

Interceptions – 1.5

Tackles - 3.0

Clearances – 4.5

Cleiton Silva vs Brendan Hamil



Cleiton Silva is one of the most volatile forwards in the league and he has already found the net twice for the Red and Gold Brigade. Apart from goals, his passing accuracy and chipped passes into the box are also something to watch out for. Brendan Hamil is the only foreigner to start regularly in the ATKMB defence line and he might be expected to keep Cleiton at the bay.

Brendan Hamil (in this season so far):

Touches – 57.5

Accuracy in own half – 92%

Duels won – 63%

Clearances per game – 5.5

Cleiton Silva (in this season so far):

Goals – 2

Accurate passes – 77%

Possession won in the final third – 0.3