ISL: Odisha FC announce Kiko Ramirez as the new Head Coach

Odisha FC have officially announced Kiko Ramirez as their new head coach for the upcoming Indian Super League season. The Spanish coach replaces Stuart Baxter at the Odisha hot-seat.

Stuart Baxter had a season to forget, Odisha FC finished bottom of the league and had only two wins to their credit in the entire season. Kiko Ramirez, his successor, will have an uphill task, but the fans are glad to see the return of Spanish football at their club. The fans loved the way the club played under their first coach Josep Gombau, and they would be the happiest to see a Spanish coach return at the helm.

Kiko Ramirez started his career as a player and was a forward in his playing days. He started his coaching career with Gimnàstic as an assistant manager and became the head coach at CF Pobla de Mafumet from the Third división. He was back at Gimnastic as the team's head coach in a year but had a stint to forget.

After that, he coached three teams in Spain across divisions and then had coaching stints in Poland and Greece. The Juggernauts can expect a possession-based style of football, with a lot of pressing when the team loses the ball. Kiko has widely adapted a system that focuses more on the holding midfielders and the winger that come inward and become attacking midfielders.

We can expect the team to play a 4-3-3 or even a 4-2-2-2 throughout the season. The coach has a lot of flexibility in his playing style and will demand the players to be hardworking and be tactically adept. He would also look forward to having a solid defensive base, hinting that Shubham Sarangi will stay at the club.

The club and their fans would be hoping that Kiko changes their fortunes and leads them to the playoffs in his debut season at the club.